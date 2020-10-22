WesBanco Ranked by Newsweek as One of America's Best Banks

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been named to Newsweek magazine's inaugural ranking of America's Best Banks 2021. The ranking recognizes those financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs. Further, WesBanco Bank was recognized as the Best Big Bank in the state of West Virginia.

"WesBanco is proud to have been named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek magazine," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "During our 150 years, WesBanco has maintained its strong community banking roots and focus on customer service while evolving into a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, our focus on our Better Banking Pledge to deliver superior customer service, and our efforts to provide our customers with high-quality products and services and the ability to access them when it best meets their schedule, whether in-person or through our full-range digital platform."

Mr. Clossin added, "WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our customer-centric service culture is focused on building long-term customer relationships by pledging to serve our customers' personal financial needs and help grow their businesses. We offer a wide variety of business and personal transaction account options; competitive business and personal lending services; a full range of online and mobile banking options; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department. As our tagline says, 'we invite you to see why WesBanco is, by all accounts, better.'"

Newsweek magazine partnered with LendingTree, the online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services, to create the Best Banks rankings. From a universe of more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, they assessed U.S. banks and the savings and checking accounts offered based on 55 separate factors covering a wide variety of fees, current and historical interest rates, account terms, consumer service features, mobile app satisfaction and bank profile in order to develop best-in-class options across 19 categories—including the best big and small bank in every state.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 235 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-ranked-by-newsweek-as-one-of-americas-best-banks-301158261.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.