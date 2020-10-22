  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Planet Fitness, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

October 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:PLNT +3.22%

PR Newswire

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 22, 2020

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company will report results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and remain available for 1 year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 15.2 million members and 2,059 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2020-results-on-november-5-2020-301158354.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)