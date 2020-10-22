Yext Appoints Hillary Smith to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced that it has appointed Hillary Smith, Operating Partner at Craft Ventures, to its Board of Directors, effective October 21, 2020.

"Hillary Smith's background is extremely impressive, and her experience as a tech executive will add a valuable perspective to our board," said Michael Walrath, Chairman of Yext. "We look forward to having her at the table as we grow the company and transform an industry."

"Seeing Yext take on the search industry and quickly establish itself as the next big thing through an innovative site search product like Yext Answers got my attention," said Hillary Smith. "I'm proud to join the company's Board of Directors and offer my guidance as Yext challenges the status quo of branded search and helps businesses all over the world deliver more official answers directly to their customers."

Smith currently serves as an operating partner at Craft Ventures, is a board member at Elevate Services, Inc., and consults for various leading technology companies across the country. Previously, she was general counsel five different times for both public and private technology companies, including Square, Zenefits, and SuccessFactors, successfully guiding them through complex areas such as securities, data protection, corporate governance, compliance, and more.

Smith's work has earned her recognition as one of the 2017 Women Leaders in Tech Law by the Recorder and one of the 2012 Most Influential Bay Area Women in Business by the San Francisco Business Journal.

As the newest member of Yext's Board of Directors, Smith joins Howard Lerman, Yext Founder and CEO; Brian Distelburger, Yext Co-Founder, President, & Chief Operating Officer; Michael Walrath, Yext Board Chairman and Right Media Founder and former CEO; Jesse Lipson, founder and chief executive officer of Real Magic, LLC; Julie Richardson, former Senior Adviser to Providence Equity Partners LLC and former Partner and Managing Director at Providence Equity; Andrew Sheehan, Partner of Sutter Hill Ventures and Managing Director of Tippet Venture Partners, L.P.; Tamar Yehoshua, Chief Product Officer at Slack and former Vice President of Product Management for Search at Google; and Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-appoints-hillary-smith-to-board-of-directors-301158208.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.