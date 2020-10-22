Redfin to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release third-quarter 2020 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com . An archived webcast will also be available at http://investors.redfin.com for at least three months following the call.

Redfin is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage search site, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers over $800 million and we've helped them buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.

