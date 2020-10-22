Tesla Inc (TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sold $557,800 of Shares

CFO of Tesla Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zachary Kirkhorn (insider trades) sold 1,250 shares of TSLA on 10/19/2020 at an average price of $446.24 a share. The total sale was $557,800.

Tesla Inc is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance fully electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla Inc has a market cap of $397.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $425.79 with a P/E ratio of 1108.84 and P/S ratio of 15.82. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tesla Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of TSLA stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $446.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 1,500 shares of TSLA stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $442. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of TSLA stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $425.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

President, Automotive Jerome M Guillen sold 15,000 shares of TSLA stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $442.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.76% since.

Director Kathleen Wilson-thompson sold 12,500 shares of TSLA stock on 09/30/2020 at the average price of $426.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

