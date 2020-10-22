Company Profile for Power Integrations





Company:







Power Integrations























Headquarters Address:







5245 Hellyer Avenue















San Jose, CA 95138























Main Telephone:







408-414-9200























Website:







[url="]www.power.com[/url]























Ticker/ISIN:







POWI(NASDAQ)/US7392761034























Key Executives:







CEO: Balu Balakrishnan















CFO: Sandeep Nayyar















Vice President, Marketing: Doug Bailey























Public Relations















Contact:







Diane Vanasse







Phone:







+1 408-242-0027







Email:







[email protected]























Investor Relations















Contact:







Joe Shiffler







Phone:







+1 408-414-8528







Email:







[email protected]























Public Relations















Contact:







Nick Foot







Phone:







+44 (0) 1491-636 393







Email:







[email protected]





Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE™ gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations' EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars' worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations' stock is a component of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. Visit our Green Room for a comprehensive guide to energy-efficiency standards around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006157/en/