Business Wire
Company Profile for Power Integrations

October 22, 2020 | About: NAS:POWI +1.67%


Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE™ gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations' EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars' worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations' stock is a component of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. Visit our Green Room for a comprehensive guide to energy-efficiency standards around the world.



Company:



Power Integrations







Headquarters Address:



5245 Hellyer Avenue



San Jose, CA 95138







Main Telephone:



408-414-9200







Website:



[url="]www.power.com[/url]







Ticker/ISIN:



POWI(NASDAQ)/US7392761034







Key Executives:



CEO: Balu Balakrishnan



CFO: Sandeep Nayyar



Vice President, Marketing: Doug Bailey







Public Relations







Contact:



Diane Vanasse



Phone:



+1 408-242-0027



Email:



[email protected]







Investor Relations







Contact:



Joe Shiffler



Phone:



+1 408-414-8528



Email:



[email protected]







Public Relations







Contact:



Nick Foot



Phone:



+44 (0) 1491-636 393



Email:



[email protected]





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006157/en/


