Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun named in Fortune's "Most Powerful Women International" 2020 list

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun has been named one of Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women International” in its recently published list for 2020. This year, Sun is ranked among leading business figures such as Helena Helmersson, H&M Group CEO, Anne Rigail, Air France and KLM Deputy CEO, and Ho Ching, Temasek CEO and executive director.



Having first joined Trip.com Group as CFO in 2005, Sun became CEO in 2016, and has been a powerful force in the group and travel industry as one of only a few female CEOs in the sector. As noted in Sun’s profile on the Fortune “Most Powerful Women International” site, her recent achievements include introducing measures to ensure passenger safety and confidence following the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as foregoing her own salary to show solidarity with the struggles faced during the pandemic.

Throughout this year, Sun has led in innovating products and marketing channels to engage customers and secure much-needed cash flow for industry partners. As CEO, Sun was at the forefront of Trip.com Group’s “Travel On” initiative to bring together the industry to revitalize travel with a range of new safety standards, flexibility guarantees, and promotions. The Travel On initiative also saw Sun announce the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars into the industry to ensure partners could weather the storm. As domestic markets show positive signs of recovery and efforts to restart international travel are seeing fruition, Sun and Trip.com Group continue to push for recovery, with, for example, the month-long “LIVE for Trip” livestream campaign this October and November.

“I am humbled to be included on this list of some of the world’s most inspirational women in business, and grateful for Fortune’s recognition of the hard work we are doing at Trip.com Group to push for the revitalization of the travel industry,” said Ms. Jane Sun. “As Trip.com Group continues to innovate and encourage digital transformation, we are committed to supporting industry partners and moving forward with our customer-centric platforms during this challenging time. We are pushing to providing the best travel experience to our customers, as well as being a positive force for change within the company, the industry, and society.”

This is the fourth year in a row that Sun has been named in the Fortune “Most Powerful Women International” list and follows a string of acknowledgments of her prowess as the CEO of the leading international travel services provider. Last year, Sun was named one of Forbes’ “World’s Most Powerful Women” along with peers like German Chancellor Angela Markel, European Central Bank Head Christine Lagarde, Melinda Gates and Serena Williams.

In 2019, Ms. Jane Sun was awarded an Asia Society Asia Game Changer Award and joined as a member of the Asia Society Board of Trustee, as well as being announced as a Board member and Business Leaders Group committee member of Business China which was supported by Singapore’s Founding Prime Minister Mr. Lee Kuan Yew.

