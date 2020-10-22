Amcor to report First Quarter 2021 Results

PR Newswire
ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2021 results for the three months ended 30 September 2020 after the US market closes on Thursday 5 November 2020.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.00 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 5 November 2020 / 9.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday 6 November 2020. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
US and Canada:
866 211 4133 (toll-free)
Australia:
1800 287 011 (toll-free)
United Kingdom:
0800 051 7107 (toll-free)
Hong Kong:
800 901 563 (toll-free)
Singapore:
800 852 6506 (toll-free)
All other countries:
+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)
Conference ID
3965578
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
In line with Amcor's reporting obligations, a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC by Monday 9 November 2020.
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Damien Bird
Head of Investor Relations
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028
+61 3 9226 9070
Media - Europe
Media - Australia
Media - North America
Ernesto Duran
James Strong
Daniel Yunger
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
Citadel-MAGNUS
KekstCNC
+41 78 698 69 40
+61 448 881 174
+1 212 521 4879
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
