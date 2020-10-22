  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Amcor to report First Quarter 2021 Results

October 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:AMCR -0.36%

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2020

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2021 results for the three months ended 30 September 2020 after the US market closes on Thursday 5 November 2020.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.00 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 5 November 2020 / 9.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday 6 November 2020. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:

1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:

0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

Hong Kong:

800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore:

800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:

+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID

3965578

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

In line with Amcor's reporting obligations, a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC by Monday 9 November 2020.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Investors:






Tracey Whitehead

Damien Bird


Head of Investor Relations

Vice President Investor Relations


Amcor

Amcor


+61 3 9226 9028

+61 3 9226 9070


[email protected]

[email protected]





Media - Europe

Media - Australia

Media - North America

Ernesto Duran

James Strong

Daniel Yunger

Head of Global Communications



Amcor

Citadel-MAGNUS

KekstCNC

+41 78 698 69 40

+61 448 881 174

+1 212 521 4879

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-301158508.html

SOURCE Amcor plc


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)