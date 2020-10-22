  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MYOK, EIDX, GLIBA, and EV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

October 22, 2020

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) – URGENT – TENDER OFFER EXPIRES NOVEMBER 16, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MYOK shareholders will receive $225.00 in cash for each share of MYOK common stock that they own. If you own MYOK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/myok/

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EIDX shareholders can elect to receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio or $73.26 for each share of EIDX common stock that they own, subject to proration such that the aggregate cash portion will not exceed $175 million. If you own EIDX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eidx/

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Broadband. Under the terms of the transaction, Series A GLIBA shareholders will receive 0.580 shares of Liberty Broadband's Series C common stock for each share of GLIBA held. If you own GLIBA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gci-liberty-inc/

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Morgan Stanley. Under the terms of the agreement, EV shareholders will receive $28.25 and 0.5833 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock for each share of EV held, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $57.64 based upon Morgan Stanley's October 21, 2020 closing price of $50.38. If you own EV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ev/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-myok-eidx-gliba-and-ev-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301158487.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


