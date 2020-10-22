Banco Santander México Will Report 3Q20 Results After Market Close On October 28th, 2020

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

A conference call will be held on October 29th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. U.S. ET (10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-5413 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149495/dc20f56520

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on October 28th, 2020. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at https://services.choruscall.com/links/bsmx201029.html

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 2:00 p.m. U.S. ET on October 29th and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on November 5th, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-0088. The access code for the replay is 10149495. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31, 2020, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,802 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 18.3 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,406 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 19,638 employees.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Héctor Chávez López – Managing Director - IRO

+ 52 (55) 5269-1925

[email protected]

Investor Relations Team

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-3q20-results-after-market-close-on-october-28th-2020-301158505.html

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.