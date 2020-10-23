  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2020

October 23, 2020 | About: OTCPK:VLVLY +1.19%

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2020

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group invites institutional investors and financial analysts to a virtual Capital Markets Day on November 5.

Streamed live on November 5, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CET Volvo Group Executive Management will outline the Group's strategic direction. The main focus of the event will be on the transformation journey into new sustainable technologies such as battery and hydrogen electric vehicles.

To view the event, please visit our homepage.
If you would like to ask questions in the Q&A session, a phone number will be available on our webpage.

For further information, please contact Volvo Group Investor Relations: Linda Arvidsson, +46 739 028 794, or [email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/investors

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

