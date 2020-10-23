Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Sep 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While remaining mindful of the ongoing situation, I am proud to note that our drive and energy were crucial to the achievement of a strong result for the third quarter. Net letting of SEK 42 million for the quarter, and SEK 13 million for the period, is a good gauge of our activities and our stable market. Demand for offices in attractive locations remains strong, as also for housing, and we see good opportunities to strengthen our position and conclude further profitable deals in this segment.

Income increase was 1 per cent and totals SEK 1,406 million (1,386)

(1,386) Property management income increase was 1 per cent and totals SEK 729 million (721)

(721) Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK -131 million (256) and for

derivatives to SEK 2 million (1)

(256) and for derivatives to (1) Profit after tax was SEK 475 million (792)

(792) Earnings per share were SEK 3.55 (5.83)

- No one is unaffected by the pandemic. As existing trends accelerate and new trends arise the challenge is to continue working towards our goals, efficiently and with boldness. We have delivered a strong result for the third quarter and an increase in net leasing. Looking ahead, we see many opportunities to create long-term value for our cities, tenants and shareholders, says Knut Rost, CEO.

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on October 23, 2020.

