  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ACM Research to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020; Conference Call on November 6, 2020

October 23, 2020 | About: ACMR +1.85%

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ( ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What:ACM Research Third Quarter (ended September 30, 2020) Earnings Call
When:8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020
Webcast:ir.acmrcsh.com/events

During the conference call, the company intends to provide an update and respond as necessary to assertions and conclusions expressed in a report published by J Capital Research Limited, a short seller, on October 8, 2020. A letter of the company to customers, vendors and employees with respect to misinformation contained in the J Capital report can be accessed at https://ir.acmrcsh.com/presentations.

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6771328

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 14, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 6771328.

Phone NumberToll-Free Number
United States+1 (646) 254-3697+1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong+852 30512780+852 800963117
Mainland China+86 8008700206
+86 4006022065
Other International+61 281990299

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
[email protected]

In China:The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODA3MjY3OSMzNzkxMDg1IzIwODQzNDc=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)