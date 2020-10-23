  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Blucora to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Monday, November 9, 2020

October 23, 2020

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Monday, November 9, 2020.

A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its third quarter 2020 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the largest U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer, with $69 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2020, and its HK Financial Services business, a CPA-focused captive registered investment advisor, with approximately $4.5 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2020 and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and 20,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Contact:
Bill Michalek
VP, IR & Corporate Communications
Blucora, Inc.
972-870-6463

