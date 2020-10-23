  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Carolina State Bank Announces Addition of North Carolina Market President

October 23, 2020 | About: AMEX:BRBS +0%

Experienced Banker to Lead North Carolina Market

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 23, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina State Bank is pleased to announce Alex Jung as the North Carolina Market President of Carolina State Bank, a division of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Blue Ridge Bank, the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), has a local and independent team in the Piedmont Triad with Carolina State Bank. Jung provides the leadership and vision to guide the effort to capitalize on the strong market opportunities in the Triad and beyond in the Carolinas.

Jung is a strategic growth driver, problem solver, and industry leader with over 25 years of successful consumer, commercial, and mortgage banking experience. His extensive financial services skillset and leadership capabilities are ideally suited to further foster Carolina State Bank's community banking mission. Jung's well-rounded experience makes him uniquely qualified to deliver holistic client solutions and help them achieve financial success.

Jung says, "I am extremely excited and proud to be joining the very progressive and dynamic Carolina State Bank team to help expand our North Carolina franchise. More than ever, there is an absolute need for community banking, and Carolina State Bank's value driven culture and client-centric focus, backed by our full suite of financial solutions resonates extremely well in the marketplace."

"Alex is an incredible addition to our team," says Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. "Alex brings so much above and beyond his deep and extensive commercial banking skillset that covers everything from business development to credit leadership. He has deep knowledge of the noninterest income businesses that complement our core commercial banking model. Most importantly, Alex is the right type of leader in our organization. He is selfless with a consummate focus on serving those around him, clients, and colleagues alike. We are excited about what Alex brings to our team and its clients."

About Carolina State Bank

Carolina State Bank is a division of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank has additional branches throughout Virginia and North Carolina. The bank has retail mortgage operations in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolina-state-bank-announces-addition-of-north-carolina-market-president-301158868.html

SOURCE Carolina State Bank, A Division of Blue Ridge Bank


