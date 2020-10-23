Amyris To Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call On November 5

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 6:00 am Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

On the call, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, and Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer will provide an update on Amyris' financial results and the company's business.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-4263 (domestic) or (412) 317-0790 (international) and asking to join the Amyris, Inc. call. A live webcast of the call will be available online on the Amyris website. To listen via live webcast, please visit: http://investors.amyris.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

It is recommended to dial-in at most 15 to 20 minutes prior to the call start to reduce waiting times. If a participant will be listen-only, they are encouraged to listen via the webcast on Amyris' investor page.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-to-host-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-conference-call-on-november-5-301158451.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.