Construction Partners, Inc. Updates FY 2020 Financial Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today revised the Company's fiscal 2020 outlook with regard to revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $782.0 million to $787.0 million, net income to be in the range of $37.8 million to $41.5 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) to be in the range of $95.1 million to $100.0 million.

Charles E. Owens, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our revised outlook for fiscal year 2020 represents strong profitability despite lower-than-expected revenue. While hurricanes and other adverse weather impacted several of our markets and caused excessive rain throughout our region, we continued to execute on our strategy across the company, contributing to strong operational performance in the fourth quarter. These profitability increases were driven primarily by our vertical integration synergies, lower costs of fuel, continued effective utilization of crews and equipment, and a disciplined project bidding strategy."

The Company will release its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year results on December 11, 2020, before the market opens. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through December 18, 2020 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode 13712186#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) equity-based compensation expense and (v) certain management fees and expenses, and excludes income recognized in connection with a legal settlement between certain of the Company's subsidiaries and a third party that did not directly relate to the Company's business and that the Company does not expect to reoccur. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our operating performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance indicator and believes that this measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the period presented:

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Outlook (unaudited, in thousands)



































For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020



Low

High Net income

$ 37,800



$ 41,500

Interest expense, net

3,100



3,100

Provision for income taxes

11,920



13,120

Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets

39,300



39,300

Equity-based compensation expense

1,570



1,570

Management fees and expenses (1)

1,410



1,410

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 95,100



$ 100,000





(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.

