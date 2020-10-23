Hormel Foods Announces Plant Manager Advancements, Retirement

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, today announced the advancements of several plant managers as a result of the company's recently announced retirement and advancements in its operations leadership.

Joe Muzik , plant manager at the Algona ( Iowa ) Plant, will assume the plant manager role at Progressive Processing ( Dubuque, Iowa ).

, plant manager at the ( ) Plant, will assume the plant manager role at Progressive Processing ( ). Jeremy Rummel , plant manager at the Beloit (Wis.) Plant, will become the plant manager at the Algona ( Iowa ) Plant.

, plant manager at the (Wis.) Plant, will become the plant manager at the ( ) Plant. Roger Vos , Skippy Foods ( Little Rock, Ark. ) plant manager, will succeed Rummel as plant manager at the Beloit Plant.

, Skippy Foods ( ) plant manager, will succeed Rummel as plant manager at the Beloit Plant. Anthony Freeman , plant manager at Lloyd's Barbeque ( Mendota Heights, Minn. ), will move to plant manager at Skippy Foods.

, plant manager at Lloyd's Barbeque ( ), will move to plant manager at Skippy Foods. Melissa Rossman , current superintendent of Grocery Products Production at the Austin (Minn.) Plant, will succeed Freeman as the plant manager at the Lloyd's Barbeque facility.

, current superintendent of Grocery Products Production at the (Minn.) Plant, will succeed Freeman as the plant manager at the Lloyd's Barbeque facility. Additionally, Cody Anderson , product manufacturing manager for Grocery Products at the Corporate Office ( Austin, Minn. ), will assume the role of plant manager at Creative Contract Packaging ( Aurora, Ill. ), replacing current plant manager Tom Koehn , who will retire.

"This is an incredibly talented group of experienced professionals who have been selected to lead these important food production facilities for Hormel Foods," said Mark Coffey, senior vice president of supply chain and manufacturing at Hormel Foods. "Each of them has demonstrated a focus on operational excellence, an unmatched commitment to food safety and innovation and outstanding leadership in their communities, especially during these past few months. We wish Tom well in his retirement and congratulate to Joe, Jeremy, Roger, Anthony, Melissa and Cody on their new roles."

Joe Muzik

Muzik currently holds the position of plant manager for the company's Algona, Iowa, food manufacturing facility. He began his career in 2004 at Dold Foods in Wichita, Kan., and held various production supervisor and superintendent roles at both Dold and the company's Austin, Minn., facility. He previously held the plant manager role at the Swiss American Sausage Company location in Lathrop, Calif., and was promoted to his current role in 2018. Muzik earned his bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.



Jeremy Rummel

Rummel currently holds the position of plant manager for the company's Beloit, Wis., food manufacturing facility. He joined the company in 2000 at the Austin, Minn., facility, and held various production supervisor and superintendent roles before being named the plant manager for the Algona, Iowa, facility in 2012. He was promoted to his current role in 2018. Rummel earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Wartburg College.

Roger Vos

Vos currently holds the position of plant manager for the company's Skippy Foods food manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Ark. He began his career in 1984 at the Austin, Minn., facility. He held various quality control, product manufacturing manager, demand planning and logistics roles at Austin, the Corporate Office, and the company's former facility in Stockton, Calif., before assuming his current role in 2013. Vos earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural business from Iowa State University and his master's in business administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Anthony Freeman

Freeman currently holds the position of plant manager for the company's Lloyd's Barbeque Company food manufacturing facility in Mendota Heights, Minn. He joined the company in 1993 at Rochelle Foods in Illinois and held various production supervisor and superintendent roles at Rochelle and the company's facilities in Austin, Minn., and Atlanta, Ga. He advanced to his current role in 2017. Freeman attended Rock Valley Community College and earned his bachelor's degree in management from Columbus University.

Melissa Rossman

Rossman currently holds the position of superintendent for Grocery Products production for the company's Austin, Minn., food manufacturing facility. She joined the company in 1998 at the Austin, Minn., facility and held quality control roles there. She also held engineer and corporate manager positions in quality and process control at the company's Corporate Office in Austin, Minn. She advanced into her current role in 2019. Rossman earned her bachelor's degree in food science and technology from Iowa State University.

Tom Koehn - retiring

Koehn currently holds the position of plant manager for the company's Creative Contract Packaging facility in Aurora, Ill. He joined the company in 1998 at the Dold Foods production facility in Wichita, Kan. He held several production supervisor and superintendent roles at Dold, as well as at Creative Contract Packaging and the company's Atlanta Plant in Tucker, Ga. He previously held the role of plant manager at the company's former facility in Savannah, Ga., before being name to his current position in 2015. Koehn is a veteran of the United States Air Force and served for more than 20 years prior to joining Hormel Foods.

Cody Anderson

Anderson currently holds the position of product manufacturing manager for Grocery Products at the company's Corporate Office in Austin, Minn. He joined the company in 2007 at the Austin, Minn., food manufacturing facility and has held various production supervisor and superintendent roles there. He advanced to his current role in 2016. Anderson earned his bachelor's degree in business administration, management and operations from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

