Duke Energy announces dividend payments to shareholders

October 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:DUK -1.4%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.965 per share payable on Dec. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 13, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on Dec. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 13, 2020. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

