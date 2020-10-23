PharmAbcine to participate at BIO-Europe 2020

DAEJEON, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks) announced today that the company will participate in the 26th Annual International BIO-Europe Partnering Conference which will be held digitally from October 26th to 29th.

PharmAbcine's business development team will take part in over 20 one-on-one meetings with pharmaceutical companies around the world. In addition to strengthening existing relationships, PharmAbcine will introduce Olinvacimab, PMC-403, and PMC-309 and seek new research collaborations or out-licensing opportunities.

Olinvacimab, PharmAbcine's clinical asset, is an anti-VEGFR2 fully human antibody. It is undergoing two Phase 1b clinical studies in combination with Pembrolizumab, MSD's PD-1 inhibitor, for metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) and recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) patients. PharmAbcine plans to finalize both trials by the end of this year and initiate the Phase IIa for the mTNBC study early next year.

PMC-403 is a TIE2-activating fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair damaged blood vessels in a variety of diseases. The company will initially focus on developing therapeutics for eye diseases such as age related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). PharmAbcine expects PMC-403 to enter the clinical stage in 2022.

"This conference provides an excellent opportunity for us to exchange information and explore mutual interests with other life science companies. We are excited to present our pipeline assets to potential partners while gathering information on their needs," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "We expect to strengthen our presence in the industry, broaden our network, create new partnerships, and keep taps on current trends in drug development through active participation."

About Bio Europe Partnering Conference

BIO-Europe is Europe's largest partnering conference serving the global life science industry. The event is expected to bring together 3,000 executives from around 1700 companies worldwide. The program is designed to promote the formation of new partnerships through one-on-one meetings and company presentations.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

