[email protected] Announces Nine Course Digital Marketing Specialization

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [email protected] , an online learning platform offering professionals affordable and time-saving alternatives to traditional degrees through courses for today's demanding career fields and disciplines, has launched a new specialization in Digital Marketing .

Globally, digital marketing is becoming increasingly prevalent. According to Google, digital transactions take place on mobile devices more than 40% of the time . Additionally, research conducted by Campaign Monitor has found that each dollar invested in email marketing results in an ROI of $38 . According to ZipRecruiter the demand for digital marketing professionals is significant; there are more than 110,000 Digital Marketing jobs currently available with a national salary average of $60,583 .

"Today's digital marketing professionals are masters of messaging across multiple platforms and channels," said [email protected] Chief Operating Officer Dhiraj Bansal. "The [email protected] Digital Marketing Specialization has been designed to provide the skills and confidence to help learners succeed in this growing industry."

The Digital Marketing Specialization consists of nine self-paced courses, including:

Content Marketing: The Strategy to Market in Minutes

Conversion Rate Optimization

Digital Marketing Strategy

Email Matters: The Art of Better Service

Internet Marketing Fundamentals

Intro to Web Design and Creation

Social Media Marketing

The On-Page SEO Guide: Rank Page 1 in Google, Yahoo, and Bing

Webinar Marketing – Write, Design & Market Webinars

Upon completing the specialization, learners will receive a Forbes Specialist Certificate of Completion to show their employer and add to their resume and LinkedIn profile. Those who would like to start the Digital Marketing Specialization can do so with a 14-day free trial. [email protected] subscription plans are as low as $12.50 per month. For additional information, visit learn.forbes.com.

About [email protected]

Launched by Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) and Forbes Media in 2018, [email protected] is an online learning platform offering skills-based learning options for professionals that are self-paced, affordable, and time-saving without having to commit to a degree. [email protected] offers carefully curated Courses for Specializations, Learning Pathways, Certifications, and 750+ single courses in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance, accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, personal development, and project management.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

