B. Riley Financial Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Please call the conference line 10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. The live broadcast and archived recording will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q3 2020 Earnings Call Details Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Toll-Free: 1-877-451-6152 International: 1-201-389-0879



Replay Dial-In (expires on Thursday, November 5, 2020) Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin: 13711619



For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts



Investors

Media Brad Edwards

Scott Cianciulli [email protected]

[email protected]







View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-sets-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301158521.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial