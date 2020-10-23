  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
B. Riley Financial Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

October 23, 2020 | About: NAS:RILY +0.97%

Management to host conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Please call the conference line 10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. The live broadcast and archived recording will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q3 2020 Earnings Call Details

Date:

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free:

1-877-451-6152

International:

1-201-389-0879



Replay Dial-In (expires on Thursday, November 5, 2020)

Toll-Free:

1-844-512-2921

International:

1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin:

13711619



For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts



Investors


Media

Brad Edwards


Scott Cianciulli

[email protected]


[email protected]



Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-sets-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301158521.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial


