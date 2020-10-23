Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming November 24, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLNG) securities between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Golar investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/golar-lng-limited/

On September 24, 2020, media reported that the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Golar's joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. ("Hygo"), was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil's Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.28, or 32%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo's CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Golar securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 24, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

