  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Neonode Enters Prototype Development Agreement with Leading U.S. Defense Contractor

October 23, 2020 | About: NAS:NEON +8.32% FRA:SB6P +2.21% STU:SB6P +3.15%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Oct. 23, 2020

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with a leading U.S. defense contractor to develop prototypes of novel touchscreen technology for aerospace and defense applications. This is the first project with a defense contractor that Neonode engages in and a direct result of executing on the new business strategy that the company has decided on for its business area HMI Solutions.

"I am extremely proud of the focused effort of our HMI Solutions team to secure this business and we are looking forward to building and delivering this mission-critical technology. Our customer is an agile and innovative global technology corporation and we see potential to expand our business with them significantly in the coming years. We also know that working on demanding aerospace and defense applications will give positive impact also on broader commercial applications, which is an added value." said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: [email protected]

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-enters-prototype-development-agreement-with-leading-u-s--defense-contractor,c3219293

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-enters-prototype-development-agreement-with-leading-us-defense-contractor-301158834.html

SOURCE Neonode


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)