BT Wealth Management LLC Buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Investment company BT Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, The Home Depot Inc, ServiceNow Inc, RingCentral Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, BT Wealth Management LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, NOW, RNG, DOCU, PG, GWW, FMB, SPEM, AMPE,

RSP, NOW, RNG, DOCU, PG, GWW, FMB, SPEM, AMPE, Added Positions: PGF, HD, IWB, IWF, TDOC, VWO, ABBV, TFC, MMM, BRK.B, XOM, LMT, GBDC,

PGF, HD, IWB, IWF, TDOC, VWO, ABBV, TFC, MMM, BRK.B, XOM, LMT, GBDC, Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, AAPL, ACWI, VXUS, SO, IWV, IWM, AMZN, IBM, QQQ, ACN, GPC, JPM, DIS,

IVV, SPY, AAPL, ACWI, VXUS, SO, IWV, IWM, AMZN, IBM, QQQ, ACN, GPC, JPM, DIS, Sold Out: MUB, ITM, T, BRK.A, SHM,

ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 327,525 shares, 26.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 345,848 shares, 19.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 71,230 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.77% Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 161,118 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 69,491 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $113.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 161,118 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $509.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 900 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $287.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $217.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,647 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $361.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 616 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3136.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 436,991 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 119.17%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $279.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 11,478 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,808 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Intermediate Muni. The sale prices were between $50.59 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 39.78%. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $344.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.58%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 24,928 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 41.21%. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $81.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 10,386 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 33.36%. The sale prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 18,897 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Southern Co by 46.17%. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 7,079 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 48.34%. The sale prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $202.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 1,711 shares as of .

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 31.44%. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $115.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. BT Wealth Management LLC still held 4,143 shares as of .