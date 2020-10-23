Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Heritage Financial Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Nike Inc, Intel Corp, ConocoPhillips

Investment company Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Heritage Financial Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sysco Corp, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells Nike Inc, Intel Corp, ConocoPhillips, Timberland Bancorp Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, SYY,

QQQ, SYY, Added Positions: HFWA, BSV, VIG, SCHD, WORK, BAC, SNAP, JKF, PYPL, VWO, SCHF, VEA, FNDF,

HFWA, BSV, VIG, SCHD, WORK, BAC, SNAP, JKF, PYPL, VWO, SCHF, VEA, FNDF, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, JKE, SBUX, INTC, TSBK, BA, CSCO, CMCSA, VZ, BRK.B, JNJ, COST, COLB, PFE, WY, PG, VEU, T, SCHW, CAT, CVX, DIS, PCAR, GLD, QCOM, VXUS,

MSFT, AAPL, JKE, SBUX, INTC, TSBK, BA, CSCO, CMCSA, VZ, BRK.B, JNJ, COST, COLB, PFE, WY, PG, VEU, T, SCHW, CAT, CVX, DIS, PCAR, GLD, QCOM, VXUS, Sold Out: NKE, COP, WFC, EPD,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,077 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,642 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,384 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (JKE) - 40,703 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.49% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 116,317 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12%

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $282.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 58,384 shares as of .

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 19,344 shares as of .

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Heritage Financial Corp by 108.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 192,402 shares as of .

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 171.93%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 28,161 shares as of .

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,866 shares as of .

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,672 shares as of .

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $42.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,972 shares as of .

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of .

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.