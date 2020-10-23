Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Investment company Wolff Financial Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, International Paper Co, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolff Financial Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wolff Financial Management LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EFAV, AMZN, IP, JNJ,
- Added Positions: VCSH, FLOT, VOT, GLD, VOE, LMT, PFE, PG, K, MSFT, CVX, EFG, INTC, BIV, IEFA, NUM, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, VO, VB, VIG, ISTB, QQQ, VDC, EFA, DVY, VGT, VAW,
- Sold Out: XOM, SPDW,
- Invesco S P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 115,784 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 166,740 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- ISHARES TRUST (HDV) - 163,194 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 132,459 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 99,061 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70%
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 132,459 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3158.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 101 shares as of .New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of .New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Wolff Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $144.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,354 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 99,061 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (FLOT)
Wolff Financial Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,433 shares as of .Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Wolff Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)
Wolff Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.
