  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Blackstone Group Inc

October 23, 2020 | About: BX -0.6%

London, X0, based Investment company Cryder Capital Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cryder Capital Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Cryder Capital Partners LLP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cryder Capital Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cryder+capital+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cryder Capital Partners LLP
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 354,319 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 538,946 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio.
  3. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 222,085 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 651,518 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 84,176 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,770,020 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Cryder Capital Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cryder Capital Partners LLP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)