Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Blackstone Group Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Cryder Capital Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cryder Capital Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Cryder Capital Partners LLP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: HCA, BX, GOOG,

For the details of Cryder Capital Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cryder+capital+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 354,319 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 538,946 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 222,085 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 651,518 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 84,176 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,770,020 shares as of .