Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Illumina Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Investment company Cordatus Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Align Technology Inc, Emerson Electric Co, sells Illumina Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Target Corp, Semtech Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZBH, FB, MNST, ALGN, EMR, HUM, AWK, LDOS, CTXS, ALB, TDOC, FCX, HOLX, BYD, ALLY, TPX, FSLY, ETSY, AKAM, WSM, JCI, SUB, RTX, ROP, TREE, CVNA, AGG, RUN, SE, SEDG, AXP, SPNS, K, WFC, ZM, DAL, EFAV, MELI, STNE, ASML, DQ, SHOP, CAT, IYK, LULU,

ZBH, FB, MNST, ALGN, EMR, HUM, AWK, LDOS, CTXS, ALB, TDOC, FCX, HOLX, BYD, ALLY, TPX, FSLY, ETSY, AKAM, WSM, JCI, SUB, RTX, ROP, TREE, CVNA, AGG, RUN, SE, SEDG, AXP, SPNS, K, WFC, ZM, DAL, EFAV, MELI, STNE, ASML, DQ, SHOP, CAT, IYK, LULU, Added Positions: NVDA, GOOG, VCIT, BKLN, VGLT, PFF, CWB, VGSH, VWOB, JNK, NXPI, AMT, UNH, SYY, MDT, LMT, ADP, ATO, YUM, VFC, LHX, CSCO, CB,

NVDA, GOOG, VCIT, BKLN, VGLT, PFF, CWB, VGSH, VWOB, JNK, NXPI, AMT, UNH, SYY, MDT, LMT, ADP, ATO, YUM, VFC, LHX, CSCO, CB, Reduced Positions: TGT, NFLX, CASY, CLX, VONG, QQQ, SQ, TSLA, APD, SBUX, AMD, USMV, MSFT, AAPL, IWP, MA, CVX, CMCSA, ATVI, AMZN, BLK, LOW, VONE, IWR, WMT, UNP, IWO, NEE, FDS, KBH, VTWO,

TGT, NFLX, CASY, CLX, VONG, QQQ, SQ, TSLA, APD, SBUX, AMD, USMV, MSFT, AAPL, IWP, MA, CVX, CMCSA, ATVI, AMZN, BLK, LOW, VONE, IWR, WMT, UNP, IWO, NEE, FDS, KBH, VTWO, Sold Out: ILMN, MU, LLY, SMTC, MASI, RNG, LYB, FTNT, SMG, TEAM, TYL, CNC, WORK, SGEN, VIRT, IWS, ECL, IJR,

For the details of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordatus+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,687 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,207 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,896 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,387 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 8,483 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.21%

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 27,655 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $279.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,086 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 30,689 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $456.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 6,203 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $442.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 164.31%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 5,799 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.45%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1627.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,560 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,840 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,079 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,921 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,031 shares as of .

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Semtech Corp. The sale prices were between $50 and $64, with an estimated average price of $56.17.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76.