Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Walmart Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Gateway Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Walmart Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, FIRST TRUST EXCH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Gateway Advisory, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PIE, CRM, IAU, SCHP, TSLA, INTC, KKR, SCHX,

PIE, CRM, IAU, SCHP, TSLA, INTC, KKR, SCHX, Added Positions: USMV, RSP, VOOG, ADP, V, HYG, MSFT, STPZ, HD, HON, AGG, SHM, VIOG, GE, IVZ, AMZN,

USMV, RSP, VOOG, ADP, V, HYG, MSFT, STPZ, HD, HON, AGG, SHM, VIOG, GE, IVZ, AMZN, Reduced Positions: QQQ, FXL, FDN, VOO, FXD, BABA, XOM, SDOG, SPLV, PGEN, NOBL, TECL,

QQQ, FXL, FDN, VOO, FXD, BABA, XOM, SDOG, SPLV, PGEN, NOBL, TECL, Sold Out: FXN, WMT, IQ,

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 1,523,595 shares, 39.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.75% ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 492,647 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% PIMCO ETF TRUST (STPZ) - 286,433 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 432,757 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,941 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 432,757 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $247.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 16,890 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 203,715 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 59,447 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $415.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 617 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.75%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.66%. The holding were 1,523,595 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1209.79%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $113.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 31,042 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92. The stock is now traded at around $213.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,065 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 381.47%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $148.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,819 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of .

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $5.45 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.92.