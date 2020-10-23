Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys Trex Co Inc, PPL Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Legg Mason Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Williams Inc

Investment company Mount Vernon Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Trex Co Inc, PPL Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Legg Mason Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Vernon Associates Inc . As of 2020Q3, Mount Vernon Associates Inc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TREX, PPL, CAT, PG, COF, HUM, NVR,
- Added Positions: LUV, TSLA, SPOT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, AMZN, CSCO, TSCO, WGO, DAL, AIG, IBM, INTC, V, TXN, JNJ, WH, MA, HIG, GE, TKOI, GNW, YOGAQ,
- Sold Out: LM, LLY, WMB,
For the details of MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mount+vernon+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,500 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,495 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 28,534 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,480 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 12,162 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 31,950 shares as of .New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 63,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $167.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of .New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of .New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $77.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of .New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $442.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 500 shares as of .Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34.
