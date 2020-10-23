  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BCS Wealth Management Buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

October 23, 2020 | About: MMIN +0.44% PHYS +0.02% MSFT +0.43% MOAT -0.35% LQD +0.28% TOTL +0.08% TSLA -1.85% PSLV -0.94% QQQE +0.32% FDX +2.41% FB +1.75%

Investment company BCS Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF, Tesla Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, sells Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCS Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, BCS Wealth Management owns 112 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BCS Wealth Management
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 48,457 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) - 532,741 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 125,345 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 455,569 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
  5. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 144,192 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 60,832 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $415.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $8.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,748 shares as of .

New Purchase: DIREXION SH ETF TR (QQQE)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,557 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $280.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 978 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $279.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 824 shares as of .

Added: INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF (MMIN)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF by 112.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 67,938 shares as of .

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 230.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 55,160 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of .

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,072 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of .

Sold Out: Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNSS)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.17 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $2.48.



