BCS Wealth Management Buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company BCS Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF, Tesla Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, sells Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCS Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, BCS Wealth Management owns 112 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 48,457 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) - 532,741 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 125,345 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 455,569 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 144,192 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 60,832 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $415.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $8.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,748 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,557 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $280.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 978 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $279.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 824 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF by 112.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 67,938 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 230.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 55,160 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,072 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of .

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.17 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $2.48.