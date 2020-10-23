Monument Capital Management Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Sells American Tower Corp, Ecolab Inc, Alliant Energy Corp

Investment company Monument Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Target Corp, TopBuild Corp, sells American Tower Corp, Ecolab Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Fiserv Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monument Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Monument Capital Management owns 86 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PIE, FSKR, TGT, BLD, PWR, DG, PHM, CL, NUE, CLX, EBAY, LEG, TROW, MUSA, IJH, USRT, PFF, TSLX, VT, IWV, GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA, UNH, NFLX,

PIE, FSKR, TGT, BLD, PWR, DG, PHM, CL, NUE, CLX, EBAY, LEG, TROW, MUSA, IJH, USRT, PFF, TSLX, VT, IWV, GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA, UNH, NFLX, Added Positions: SPY, VIG, QQQ, VGSH, JPST, SHY, AGG, IGSB, AAPL, IWF, IWO, MSFT, DVY, IWD, SHYG, AMZN, PG, FB, DPZ, SCI, AMGN, WMT, KO, HYS,

SPY, VIG, QQQ, VGSH, JPST, SHY, AGG, IGSB, AAPL, IWF, IWO, MSFT, DVY, IWD, SHYG, AMZN, PG, FB, DPZ, SCI, AMGN, WMT, KO, HYS, Reduced Positions: ITOT, VEA, GSBD, ARCC, TCPC, RSP, SNPS, CCI, RYT, VWO, ETN, UPS, IRM, TMO, ITA, WM, KMB, PAYX, MRK, MCD, HD, O, JKHY, CAT, SPTS, LLY, RLGT, IEFA, IJK, INTC, EA, VTI,

ITOT, VEA, GSBD, ARCC, TCPC, RSP, SNPS, CCI, RYT, VWO, ETN, UPS, IRM, TMO, ITA, WM, KMB, PAYX, MRK, MCD, HD, O, JKHY, CAT, SPTS, LLY, RLGT, IEFA, IJK, INTC, EA, VTI, Sold Out: AMT, ECL, LNT, FISV, SO, EW, ED, T, XLF, 1T6, KOS,

For the details of Monument Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monument+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 136,126 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.3% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,869 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 174,830 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 16,889 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,791 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 155,767 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 189,283 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $159.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 16,088 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.68 and $170.69, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $176.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,412 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49. The stock is now traded at around $61.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 44,980 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 11,215 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 163.31%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $344.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 16,889 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 175.68%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 26,027 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,138 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,302 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,545 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,678 shares as of .

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98.