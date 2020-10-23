  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hahn Capital Management Llc Buys Xilinx Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Equinix Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

October 23, 2020 | About: XLNX +3.26% FWONK +0.43%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hahn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Xilinx Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Equinix Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hahn Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Hahn Capital Management Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hahn+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 213,809 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99%
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 28,043 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.03%
  3. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 201,142 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.14%
  4. Genpact Ltd (G) - 472,057 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.11%
  5. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 196,640 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.14%
New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Hahn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $116.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 76,732 shares as of .

New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)

Hahn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 167,864 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)