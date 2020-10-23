Hahn Capital Management Llc Buys Xilinx Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Equinix Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hahn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Xilinx Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, sells Keysight Technologies Inc, Equinix Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hahn Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Hahn Capital Management Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLNX, FWONK,

XLNX, FWONK, Reduced Positions: KEYS, EQIX, A, BDX, MAA, LH, G, ROST, J, CBRE, PXD, ARE, EEFT, FRC, EWBC, AL, SEIC, HXL, ROP, CRI, EME, ALB, WAB, NTB, FNF, PVH, MHK, SLM, BKI, CIT, IEX,

For the details of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hahn+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 213,809 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 28,043 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.03% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 201,142 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.14% Genpact Ltd (G) - 472,057 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.11% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 196,640 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.14%

Hahn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $116.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 76,732 shares as of .

Hahn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 167,864 shares as of .