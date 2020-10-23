Defender Capital, LLC. Buys Axon Enterprise Inc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, Colfax Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Defender Capital, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Axon Enterprise Inc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, Colfax Corp, Itamar Medical, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defender Capital, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Defender Capital, LLC. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ITMR, ANIP, LNDC, MGY, KMI, AGE,

ITMR, ANIP, LNDC, MGY, KMI, AGE, Added Positions: VGSH, STAA, FTV, AAXN, INO, CFX, BRK.B, TDY, LCTX, ARWR, CGEN, VSAT,

VGSH, STAA, FTV, AAXN, INO, CFX, BRK.B, TDY, LCTX, ARWR, CGEN, VSAT, Reduced Positions: PSJ, DIS, COST,

PSJ, DIS, COST, Sold Out: CSCO,

For the details of Defender Capital, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/defender+capital%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 584,260 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68% Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 590,170 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 123,307 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) - 293,215 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 106,793 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Itamar Medical Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Landec Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.79 and $1.52, with an estimated average price of $1.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,597 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 67,560 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 197.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 119,914 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.54 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $31.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 91,941 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 135.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.21 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $43.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,050 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.