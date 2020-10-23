Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Adobe Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Rent-A-Center Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, Phillips 66, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Ibex Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, Rent-A-Center Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells CVS Health Corp, Phillips 66, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Ibex Wealth Advisors owns 92 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADBE, BTZ, RCII, HZNP, ADC, TIP, NIO, PCH, XLK, GDXJ,

ADBE, BTZ, RCII, HZNP, ADC, TIP, NIO, PCH, XLK, GDXJ, Added Positions: KDP, JPC, PGX, MINT, BMY, BIV, FB, PFF, AVGO, ABBV, MS, JNJ, VYM, UPS, MUB, UTG, ABT, VIRT, NMZ, GDX,

KDP, JPC, PGX, MINT, BMY, BIV, FB, PFF, AVGO, ABBV, MS, JNJ, VYM, UPS, MUB, UTG, ABT, VIRT, NMZ, GDX, Reduced Positions: UNH, FISV, CCI, LMT, IYY, NDAQ, VKQ, NAD, BBN, GOLD, CWB, DLR, CSCO, ACN, NUV, NEA, STAG, BABA, WMB, AKAM, PMO,

UNH, FISV, CCI, LMT, IYY, NDAQ, VKQ, NAD, BBN, GOLD, CWB, DLR, CSCO, ACN, NUV, NEA, STAG, BABA, WMB, AKAM, PMO, Sold Out: CVS, PSX, PYPL, CRM, EXG, LITE, KMI, BIL, NFJ, AMJ, BCX, WFC, CFG, PFG, FSS,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,829 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,894 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 195,963 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,375 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 32,539 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $484.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 11,073 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 261,081 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $32.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 103,628 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $76.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,838 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.3 and $69.81, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $65.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,867 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 319.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,419 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 637,584 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 242,055 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 45,035 shares as of .

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $7.27 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7.6.

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79.