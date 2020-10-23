Peoples Bank National Association Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc, Sells VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Peoples Bank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, sells VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, United Bankshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Bank National Association. As of 2020Q3, Peoples Bank National Association owns 94 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHD, SPGI, NVDA, NKE, PGR, SHW, ZTS, HON,

SCHD, SPGI, NVDA, NKE, PGR, SHW, ZTS, HON, Added Positions: IGSB, SHY, IGIB, IEFA, IEI, BAC, VEA, JPM, SYK, TWTR, GOOGL, AMAT, CSX, UNH, DHR, ABT, V, ACN, PYPL, AMZN, MS, PEP, KR, JNJ, DHI, VWO, ADBE, ATVI, PSX,

IGSB, SHY, IGIB, IEFA, IEI, BAC, VEA, JPM, SYK, TWTR, GOOGL, AMAT, CSX, UNH, DHR, ABT, V, ACN, PYPL, AMZN, MS, PEP, KR, JNJ, DHI, VWO, ADBE, ATVI, PSX, Reduced Positions: SDY, IVW, IVV, TFC, PG, VGT, HD, RTX, IWF, BMY, VHT, INTC, MSFT, MDT, COST, IWR, IJR, T, IVE, CLX, XOM, IWB, VZ, LOW, EFA, ORCL, GLW, PFE, CHTR, CSCO, SUSA, LLY, DIS,

SDY, IVW, IVV, TFC, PG, VGT, HD, RTX, IWF, BMY, VHT, INTC, MSFT, MDT, COST, IWR, IJR, T, IVE, CLX, XOM, IWB, VZ, LOW, EFA, ORCL, GLW, PFE, CHTR, CSCO, SUSA, LLY, DIS, Sold Out: VYM, VMBS, IJK, UBSI, CVS,

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO) - 949,302 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 38,453 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 58,800 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 39,267 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 29,495 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53%

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 46,010 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 900 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 565 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,416 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $675.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 313 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 114,027 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,196 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,144 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $221.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,714 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $329.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 956 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1619.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 237 shares as of .

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $221.28 and $250.2, with an estimated average price of $237.52.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $20.86 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $26.06.

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.