AMS Capital Ltda Buys iShares MBS ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Etsy Inc, Sells XP Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp

October 23, 2020 | About: SE -0.05% GOL -0.57% EBR -0.42% VRSN -3.79% NVDA +1.31% ISRG +0.07% MBB +0% QQQ -0.08% ETSY +0.88% CRM -0.23% ADSK +0.48% NO +0%

Investment company AMS Capital Ltda (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Etsy Inc, Sea, Salesforce.com Inc, sells XP Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMS Capital Ltda. As of 2020Q3, AMS Capital Ltda owns 31 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMS Capital Ltda's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ams+capital+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMS Capital Ltda
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 66,950 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 800,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 305,174 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,023 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.14%. The holding were 305,174 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $282.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 83,023 shares as of .

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $135.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $247.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $252.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 21,250 shares as of .

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $509.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 114.22%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $161.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 96,400 shares as of .

Added: Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (GOL)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc by 122.54%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $8.32, with an estimated average price of $7.08. The stock is now traded at around $7.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 799,974 shares as of .

Added: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $5.43 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,601,396 shares as of .

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 593.13%. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $199.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,090 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,830 shares as of .

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $729.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,530 shares as of .

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4.



