Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFAV, PGX, FVD,

EFAV, PGX, FVD, Added Positions: IJH, MTUM, USMV, QQQ, SCHG, EMB, EZU, BKLN, CORP, BNDX, SCHX, HYLB, SPAB, SJNK, SCHZ, IGSB, ITOT, HYG,

IJH, MTUM, USMV, QQQ, SCHG, EMB, EZU, BKLN, CORP, BNDX, SCHX, HYLB, SPAB, SJNK, SCHZ, IGSB, ITOT, HYG, Reduced Positions: SCHO, SCHV, CWB, TLT, RSP, IVE, VWO, IVW, LQD, VEU, SPSB, XSLV, SCHE, IJR, GUNR, SPYG, VNQ, VNQI, EMLC, SPYV, VEA, FLRN, VTIP, SCHM, VGSH, VMBS, VGIT,

SCHO, SCHV, CWB, TLT, RSP, IVE, VWO, IVW, LQD, VEU, SPSB, XSLV, SCHE, IJR, GUNR, SPYG, VNQ, VNQI, EMLC, SPYV, VEA, FLRN, VTIP, SCHM, VGSH, VMBS, VGIT, Sold Out: IEF, DGRW,

SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 499,432 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 119,751 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,193 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.68% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 44,922 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.05% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 50,645 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.86%

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 40,206 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 160,483 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $32.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 27,479 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 164.05%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $199.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 44,922 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 181.86%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 50,645 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 260.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 93,514 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $282.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 31,193 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 26,904 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 104,554 shares as of .

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81.

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $45.51 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.52.