  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST

October 23, 2020 | About: IJH +0.62% MTUM -0.15% USMV +0.19% QQQ -0.08% EMB +0.4% EZU +0.86% EFAV +0.43% PGX +0.51% FVD +0.42% IEF +0.17% DGRW +0.04%

Investment company Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colton+groome+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 499,432 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 119,751 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,193 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.68%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 44,922 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.05%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 50,645 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.86%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 40,206 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 160,483 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $32.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 27,479 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 164.05%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $199.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 44,922 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 181.86%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 50,645 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 260.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 93,514 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $282.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 31,193 shares as of .

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 26,904 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (EZU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 104,554 shares as of .

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $45.51 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)