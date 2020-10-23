Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $132,100 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of GBDC on 10/22/2020 at an average price of $13.21 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $132,100.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.49 . The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 8.95%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $13.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.12% since.

CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $13.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $13.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $13.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $13.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $13.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.12% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $13.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $13.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $13.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $13.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GBDC, click here