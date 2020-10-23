US Indexes Close Flat Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,335.57 on Friday with a loss of 28.09 points or -0.10%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,465.39 for a gain of 11.90 points or 0.34%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,548.28 for a gain of 42.28 points or 0.37%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 27.50 for a loss of 0.61 points or -2.17%.

For the week, the S&P 500 was down approximately 0.4%. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones both had a weekly return of approximately -1.0%. For the year, the Nasdaq is up 28.24%, the S&P 500 is up 7.26% and the Dow Jones has a return of -0.61%.

Friday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended mostly flat Friday. Biden and Trump had the final presidential debate Thursday evening with a focus on multiple Covid-19 concerns. Biden appears to have a lead in the polls across many states. Stimulus talks have also appeared to stall, leaving more pre-election uncertainty.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) increased 0.20% Friday after the Food and Drug Administration announced Remdesivir the only fully approved Covid-19 treatment. Over 75,000 coronavirus cases were announced Thursday, reaching past highs from July.

In other news:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released earnings. Revenue of $8.75 billion decreased 20.4% year over year and beat estimates by $40 million. Third-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.30 per share missed estimates by 5 cents.

The Markit Composite PMI increased to 55.5 in October from 54.3. Separately, the Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.3 from 53.2 and the Markit Services PMI increased to 56.0 from 54.6.

The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed five new rigs in the U.S., three new rigs in Canada and a decrease of 45 rigs internationally.

Across the board:

S&P 500 consumer discretionary led gains.

Energy and semiconductors led losses.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) had a gain of 18.85%.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) -10.78%

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) -10.58%

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) +10.78%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,640.50 for a gain of 10.25 points or 0.63%. The S&P 600 closed at 933.72 for a gain of 4.80 points or 0.52%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,496.47 for a gain of 56.82 points or 0.50%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,514.55 for a gain of 54.11 points or 0.73%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,015.65 for a gain of 12.72 points or 0.64%; the S&P 100 at 1,596.74 for a gain of 3.24 points or 0.20%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,692.57 for a gain of 29.66 points or 0.25%; the Russell 3000 at 2,040.89 for a gain of 7.81 points or 0.38%; the Russell 1000 at 1,936.27 for a gain of 7.12 points or 0.37%; the Wilshire 5000 at 35,609.56 for a gain of 132.46 points or 0.37%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 627.62 for a gain of 2.51 points or 0.40%.

