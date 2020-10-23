  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

October 23, 2020

FRISCO, TX, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (:CRK) announces its plan to release third quarter 2020 results on November 4, 2020 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on November 5, 2020. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Dial-In: 844-776-7840
International Dial-In: 661-378-9538
Conference ID: 1275655

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9f3iapbw

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT November 5, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT November 12, 2020.

Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056
International Dial-In: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 1275655

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's assets are located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

Ron Mills
VP of Finance & Investor Relations
972-668-8834
[email protected]

