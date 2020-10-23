Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Results of Special Shareholder Meeting





Ticker







Fund Name







Current Portfolio





Management Team







Portfolio





Management Team





as of 10/26/2020







JCE







Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund







Adrian Banner











Vassilios Papathanakos











David Friar







Max Kozlov











Pei Chen











David Friar





Shareholders of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE: JCE) approved all items submitted for approval, including the proposal changing the fund’s sub-advisor for its equity portfolio to Nuveen Asset Management. While the investment objective and overall investment strategy of the fund remain the same, going forward the equity portfolio will be managed using Nuveen’s proprietary quantitative model and the related changes to the fund’s investment policies described in the fund’s proxy statement will become effective. As a result of the approval, portfolio management responsibilities will also be updated as described in the table below.For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage [url="]www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds[/url].Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit [url="]www.nuveen.com[/url].Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.EPS-1376918PR-E1020X

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005508/en/