  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

PCB Bancorp Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend

October 23, 2020 | About: NAS:PCB +0.31%

PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of Pacific City Bank, announced that on October 22, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about November 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2020.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005059/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)