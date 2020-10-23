  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

October 23, 2020 | About: ABR +2.94%

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (877) 876-9176 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1670 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ320 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 6, 2020. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-5679 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2566 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contacts:
Investors:
Media:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.The Ruth GroupBonnie Habyan
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial OfficerDaniel Kontoh-Boateng/James SaliernoChief Marketing Officer
516-506-4422646-536-7019/7028516-506-4615
[email protected] [email protected][email protected]
[email protected]
