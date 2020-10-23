FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First American Financial Corporation on Behalf of First American Financial Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against First Financial Corporation (: FAF) on behalf of First American Financial stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether First American Financial has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 24, 2019, KrebsOnSecurity reported that the Company’s website “leaked hundreds of millions of documents related to mortgage deals going back to 2003.” The records included bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and driver’s license images—all of which “were available without authentication to anyone with a Web browser.” Approximately 885 million records were exposed.

On this news, the First American Financial’s share price fell $3.31, or 6%, to close at $49.52 per share on May 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On October 22, 2020, after the market closed, First American Financial disclosed that it had received a Wells Notice from the SEC, regarding a preliminary determination to file an enforcement action against the Company related to the security breach. The SEC questioned the adequacy of the Company’s disclosures at the time of the incident and the adequacy of its disclosure controls.

On this news, First American Financial’s share price fell sharply, to close at $48.42 per share on October 23, 2020 (the following trading day).

