Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., MEI Pharma, Inc., Nikola Corporation, The Chemours Company and YayYo, Inc.

October 23, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on June 5, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a securities class action alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning a bribery scheme at the core of CTSH's business.

If you are a CTSH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on May 18, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a securities class action alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Honeywell's business, operational and compliance policies.

If you are a HON investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MEIP)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of MEIP's directors. The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers of the company made false and misleading statements relating to Pracinostat's potential efficacy and likelihood of meeting its primary endpoint of overall survival.

If you are an MEIP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Nikola Corporation (NasdaqGS: NKLA)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of Nikola's officers and/or directors. The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers of the company made false and misleading statements that VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola.

If you are a NKLA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of CC's officers and/or directors. The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers of the company made false and misleading statements beginning in February 2017 relating to accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities.

If you are a CC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

YayYo, Inc. (Other OTC: YAYO)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces investigation into possible securities law violations by certain of YayYo's officers and/or directors. The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers made false and/or misleading statements relating to El-Batrawi continued to exercise supervision, authority, and control over YayYo, and was intimately involved, on a day-to-day basis, with the business, operations, and finances of the Company, including assisting the Underwriter Defendants in marketing YayYo's IPO.

If you are a YAYO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-cognizant-technology-solutions-corporation-honeywell-international-inc-mei-pharma-inc-nikola-corporation-the-chemours-company-and-yayyo-inc-301159041.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


