Valvoline to Participate in Gabelli Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Nov. 3

October 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:VVV +1.4%

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 23, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced that the company will be presenting at the virtual Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Sean T. Cornett
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
+1 (859) 357-2798
[email protected]

Michele Gaither Sparks
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (859) 230-8079
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-to-participate-in-gabelli-annual-automotive-aftermarket-symposium-on-nov-3-301158901.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.


