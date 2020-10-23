  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

WeissLaw LLP Reminds USAU, CIT, and CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

October 23, 2020 | About: NAS:CBMG +0.11% NAS:USAU -0.8% NYSE:CIT +4.26%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) in connection with the company's August 10, 2020 merger agreement with Northern Panther Resource Corporation ("Northern Panther") and August 10, 2020 securities purchase agreement with certain investors ("Purchasers"). Under the terms of each agreement, USAU shareholders will vote to approve the issuance of shares of USAU common stock upon: (i) conversion of the Series H Convertible Preferred Stock issued as part of the merger consideration to Northern Panther; (ii) conversion of the Series I Convertible Preferred Stock issued in a private placement to the Purchasers; and (iii) the exercise of certain warrants issued in a private placement to the Purchasers, in each case in excess of 20% of USAU's common stock outstanding. If you own USAU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/usau/

CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of FCNCA class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $29.26 based upon FCNCA's October 22 closing price of $471.95. If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:http://www.weisslawllp.com/CIT/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by a newly-formed entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, certain members of the company's management, and a consortium of stockholders and equity investors (the "Affiliates"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG common stock that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-usau-cit-and-cbmg-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301159076.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)