PRNewswire
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GMHI, NOVS, and MOBL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

October 23, 2020 | About: NAS:GMHI +0% NAS:MOBL -0.57% NAS:NOVS +2.95%

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held autonomous vehicle and lidar technology company, Luminar Technologies, Inc ("Luminar"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction GMHI will fold into Luminar, continue to operate under the Luminar name, and trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "LAZR." The newly-combined company is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. If you own GMHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gores-metropoulos-inc/

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held modern indoor farms operator, AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NOVS will fold into AppHarvest, continue to operate under the AppHarvest name, and trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "APPH." The transaction has a pro forma equity value of $1.00 billion and will result in NOVS' public shareholders owning just 10% of the newly-combined company. If you own NOVS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/novs/

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ivanti, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MOBL shareholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each MOBL share that they own. If you own MOBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/MOBL/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gmhi-novs-and-mobl-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301159088.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


